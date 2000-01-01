Pulaski Veterans Service Office reopens

Brent Frain is the new Pulaski County Veterans Service Officer (CSVO). He has been onboard for a few weeks, but the position requires examination and certification by the state before he can work with veterans. Those actions are now complete and the office is open for business Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The phone number is 574-946-3571 and the email is veteransoffice@pulaskicounty.in.gov.

The CSVO welcomes all veterans needing assistance to stop by the office. Frain understands that many of the county’s veterans may have gone to surrounding counties for assistance when the previous CSVO was absent. Those veterans are welcomed to bring their records to the office so that any further service can be provided in their own county. The veterans office provides many services and assistance to both active duty personnel and veterans. The primary services provided are to help veterans and their spouses apply for disability compensation benefits, pension benefits, education benefits, burial and death benefits, and for access to the VA health care system. There are other resources that are available to a veteran like getting a copy of their DD-214 Discharge Certificate, a veteran ID card or to help homeless veterans find shelter.

The CVSO is here to assist veterans in completing applications for state and federal benefits, completing claim forms and clarifying claim problems by contacting federal and state veterans agencies’ representatives and helping resolve issues. The CSVO will be writing more soon to inform all veterans about the specifics of what the VA provides and address those changes that have occurred over the last several months.