Purchase of new ambulance possible, commissioners updated on COVID-19

Pulaski County EMS might be able acquire a new ambulance through a USDA Emergency Rural Health Care Grant. The proposal was brought to the commissioners by Pulaski County EMS Director Brandon DeLorenzo and Pulaski Memorial Hospital Chief Nurse Executive Linda Webb. If awarded the grant, up to 75% of the ambulance cost could be covered. Webb said that the hospital would be willing to facilitate the application for the county - if the county would be able to pay for about 25% of it. Pulaski County Health Department Director Teresa Hansen said the county is currently in red and the department has received $42,752.61 from the state for their COVID clinic expense budget.