Purdue Extension affiliates provide feedback on activities

One suggested implementing some programming regarding gardening basics and planning. Others posted that they think they should continue to host the Block Party, Teen Cuisine and the CATCH Kids Club. All of these recommendations were posted by Purdue Extension of Pulaski County board members and affiliates during a "Continue, Modify, Sunrise and Sunset" activity at their annual meeting on Sept. 6 at the Meeting House in Pulaski. The activity helped members reflect on the past year and assisted staff in identifying what they should continue, change, start or end in the coming year.