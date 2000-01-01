Home / News / Purdue Extension hosts annual meeting open house style
Nutrition Education Program Advisor Deb Winter and Leadership Pulaski County Coordinator Karla Redweik answered questions about their programs while attendees picked up their dessert during the extension board's annual meeting. Photo by Megan Galbreath.The annual meeting of the Pulaski County Extension Board was held in an open house format so guests could have more personal interactions with educators and staff. Photo by Megan Galbreath.

By: 
Megan Galbreath

Attendees enjoyed an evening of food, community, and education at the Pulaski County Extension Board's Annual Meeting on Sept. 1. The annual meeting is held to inform Cooperative Extension Service affiliates of the Pulaski County Extension Board's events and achievements during the 2020-2021 program year. This year was the first year they hosted the meeting in an open house format.

See the full story and more photos in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.

