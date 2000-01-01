Purdue Extension hosts annual meeting open house style
By:
Megan Galbreath
Attendees enjoyed an evening of food, community, and education at the Pulaski County Extension Board's Annual Meeting on Sept. 1. The annual meeting is held to inform Cooperative Extension Service affiliates of the Pulaski County Extension Board's events and achievements during the 2020-2021 program year. This year was the first year they hosted the meeting in an open house format.
