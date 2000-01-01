Home / News / Purdue Extension meeting highlights activities over the year
Pulaski County Purdue Extension held their annual meeting at the Winamac Event Center on Wednesday, Sept. 11. Meeting attendees were invited to post ideas, thoughts and opinions on programming pertaining to youth, gardeners, farmers and natural resources.

Purdue Extension meeting highlights activities over the year

Megan Galbreath

Purdue Extension Pulaski County once again held their annual meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 11 to highlight youth development activities, health and human services and agriculture programs that they hosted throughout the year. County Extension Director and 4-H Youth Development Educator Samantha Williams shared that this year they focused on more youth STEM programming.This year's STEM Challenge saw 90 youth participants at Eastern Pulaski schools over the course of five sessions. She shared that the Power Protectors theme taught youth about careers in energy and solving real-world energy issues.

