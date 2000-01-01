Quiet space created with a lot of care

A quiet space has been created in Francesville and many residents are already enjoying it.

In 2017, the Francesville Town Council decided to apply for a Community Foundation of Pulaski County grant to improve the park. After some discussion, it was decided that a small fountain garden would be built as a quiet space. The space would also help hide a portion of the fence that surrounds the town water tower and add another feature to the park. At the time council members said they liked the idea of a small quiet spot in the park where people can sit and enjoy the outdoors.

Since the council approved the quiet spot, a lot of effort was put into the design of it. Karen Stone, who designed the area, said the idea of the spot was to create a safe peaceful place with little maintenance. She took the suggestion of several people in the community and created the garden.

The design evolved as the ideas were put into place. Rocks for the fountain were brought from a quarry in Lafayette and two of the stones in the garden area complement each other as they were cracked apart over time. Flowers that were planted in the area are perennials and the arborvitaes, coniferous trees, do not require trimming. The mulch that was planted is quite deep so little to no weeding will be done.

To fund the project, the town received $10,000 through the Love Your Community grant. The town has donated several hours of labor and equipment to the project, along with additional funds.