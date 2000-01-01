Quotes received for recycling center shop roof repair

Station manager John Kegarise recently shared that he has received quotes for the needed recycling and transfer station shop roof repair. Kegarise informed the county commissioners at a regular meeting on Monday, Aug. 19 that he has received three quotes, all with different recommendations for the roof, even though he did provide specifics on what he wanted. He received quotes from Ramco Metal Roofing and Buildings, Reid Roofing Co. and Giant Roofing and Guttering. He said that the only company that matched what he wanted was Ramco. Kegarise added that they will be sanding the seam and crimping it on site, so there will be no exposed fasteners.