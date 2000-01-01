Off to the races: Candidate filing begins for May 2022 primary election

It's that time again - primary election season has officially hit the ground running in Pulaski County. Neither cold nor wind kept candidates from filing starting at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, January 5 in the Pulaski County Clerk's office. Several offices are up for election this year, including county assessor, county clerk, coroner, prosecuting attorney, sheriff, surveyor, commissioner district 3, county council districts 1-4, township trustees, advisory boards, Francesville Clerk-Treasurer, three Francesville Town Council members, and two at-large Winamac Town Council members.