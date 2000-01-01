Rainy day fund ordinance passes unanimously

The Pulaski County Council formally adopted Ordinance 2022-09, which correctly establishes a rainy day fund for the county. Pulaski County Community Development Commission Executive Director Nathan Origer brought up the matter at last month's council meeting, when he said he had recently discovered that only a resolution had been adopted to set up the fund in 2008. State law requires that rainy day funds are to be set up via ordinance, not a resolution. It also states that it has to establish the purpose of the fund. After some discussion, the council passed a motion for the ordinance to indicate a more general use of funds with still some emphasis on maintenance. The motion to adopt Ordinance 2022-09 was passed unanimously, but contingent on the wording on the front page be changed from "resolution" to "ordinance."