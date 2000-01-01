Re-bids now being accepted for courthouse project

The acceptance of re- bids for the Pulaski County Courthouse renovation project is currently underway. The sealed bids are expected to be opened by the commissioners in April. After their last pre-bid call, Nathan Origer said that they feel that the budget is where it needs to be, but they do have some concerns with the cost of the proposed HVAC upgrades. He said there has been some differences in opinion on how to move forward with that between the architects, consultants and Brent Smith with J&K, but they are working together to see if they can find a middle ground so they can get what they need while still cutting some costs. Other than the potential adjustments to the HVAC plans, all updated specifications and drawings have been completed.