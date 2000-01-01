Ready to Shine

Winamac Community High School seniors Emily Weaver and JeeAnne Peterson both say they are more than ready for their time to shine on stage at the 2025 Distinguished Young Women (DYW) local program on Nov. 24. In the competition, Weaver will be the DYW of Pulaski County and Peterson will be the DYW of Winamac. Local Program Chairman Michaela Slisher explained that both girls will be going to the state competition in the new year.