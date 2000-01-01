Ready to Shine
Local teens to participate in Distinguished Young Women competition
By:
Megan Galbreath
“I’ve never been one to speak in front of people – I just get tense and tend to ramble and don’t know what to say – I think this program has definitely helped me break out of that, especially with the mock interview." - Emily Weaver
Winamac Community High School seniors Emily Weaver and JeeAnne Peterson both say they are more than ready for their time to shine on stage at the 2025 Distinguished Young Women (DYW) local program on Nov. 24. In the competition, Weaver will be the DYW of Pulaski County and Peterson will be the DYW of Winamac. Local Program Chairman Michaela Slisher explained that both girls will be going to the state competition in the new year.
See the full story in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.