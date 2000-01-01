Recipient of Lilly Endowment full-tuition scholarship announced

One Pulaski County student has been named the recipient of a full-tuition, four-year scholarship as the Community Foundation of Pulaski County 2017 Lilly Endowment Community Scholar.

Jack DeGroot will receive full tuition to an Indiana college of his choice and a $900 yearly stipend for required books and equipment.

Jack, son of Perry and Katie DeGroot, will graduate from Winamac Community High School in May. Jack has been involved in school activities including National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, STEM Club and member of the Athletic Leadership Council. He is also very active in baseball, basketball and football. Outside of school, Jack volunteers as an official at YMCA Y Dribblers basketball games and helps plan and organize several activities at his church. Jack intends to receive his bachelor’s degree and continue his education in the medical field.

The scholarships are the result of a statewide Lilly Endowment initiative to help Hoosier students reach higher levels of education. Indiana ranks among the lowest states in the percentage of residents over the age of 25 with a bachelor’s degree.