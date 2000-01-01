Recycling and transfer station manager resigns
By:
Megan Galbreath
At a regular meeting on Oct. 18, the commissioners accepted the resignation of Brad Bonnell, the Pulaski County Recycling and Transfer Station Manager, along with hearing the progress on the ongoing justice center project. The commissioners were informed that Bonnell had submitted his resignation effective immediately on Oct. 13, citing health concerns due to the work environment. His resignation was unanimously approved.
