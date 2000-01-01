Reese approved to fill vacant West Central school board seat

Heather Reese was approved to fill the vacant school board seat on the West Central school board during a regular meeting on Thursday, Nov. 6. The Cass Township seat was left vacant by Kyle McTeigue, who resigned from the school board as of Oct. 15. Superintendent Dr. Cathy Rowe explained that the reason for McTeigue's resignation is because he is relocating outside of the district. He is no longer a resident of Cass Township and is unable to keep his spot on the board. Dr. Rowe said that they received three inquiries about filling the position, but only Heather Reese followed through with sending a formal letter to the school board. Heather was present at the meeting. She explained that she is from Chesterton and her husband is a West Central graduate. They currently live in the area and they have a three year-old son who will eventually attend West Central. She has been in education for 21 years - a teacher in Knox for 18, with her last two years being the Starke County Special Education Director, overseeing Knox, North Judson and Oregon Davis Schools. The school board had no further questions for Reese, so Jonathan Gutwein made a recommendation to approve the recommendation that she fill the vacant school board position. Darin Gudeman seconded and it passed unanimously.