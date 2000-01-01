Home / News / Revised ambulance grant request approved at joint session
Pulaski County EMS Director Brandon DeLorenzo received a certificate for his 10 years of service from Commissioner president Chuck Mellon and council vice president Adam Loehmer.

Revised ambulance grant request approved at joint session

Megan Galbreath

The ambulance grant request that was brought to the Pulaski County Council and the Pulaski County Board of Commissioners back in October by Pulaski County EMS Director Brandon DeLorenzo was reintroduced with new numbers at a regular joint session on April 11. At a commissioners meeting in March, president Mellon informed that the grant came back and it would only fund 35% of the final cost, leaving the county having to pay 65%. DeLorenzo advised on Monday that based off of the new numbers, he would be willing to revise his request and only request that they purchase one new ambulance with equipment such as a power lift, stretcher, stair chair, IV pumps and two transport ventilators. That would bring the new county match to $176,525.50. Option #1 was passed unanimously. Pulaski County EMS Director Brandon DeLorenzo was also recognized at the Pulaski County Commissioners and Pulaski County Council joint session for his decade of service to Pulaski County EMS.

