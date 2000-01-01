Revised bond ordinance for justice center takes step forward

The revised bond ordinance for the justice center will move on to a second reading and vote by the Pulaski County Commissioners based on the 4-3 outcome of the special joint session that was held on Monday, May 17 between the Pulaski County Commissioners and the Pulaski County Council. The current plan under the $5.575 million bond is to expand the current justice center building, moving the Pulaski Circuit Court over from the courthouse. The final bond issuance will not happen until bids have come in and have been accepted, but the $5.575 million bond is the maximum that can be borrowed.