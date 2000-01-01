Home / News / Revised bond ordinance for justice center takes step forward

Revised bond ordinance for justice center takes step forward

By: 
Megan Galbreath

The revised bond ordinance for the justice center will move on to a second reading and vote by the Pulaski County Commissioners based on the 4-3 outcome of the special joint session that was held on Monday, May 17 between the Pulaski County Commissioners and the Pulaski County Council. The current plan under the $5.575 million bond is to expand the current justice center building, moving the Pulaski Circuit Court over from the courthouse. The final bond issuance will not happen until bids have come in and have been accepted, but the $5.575 million bond is the maximum that can be borrowed.

See the full story in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.

Pulaski County Journal

114 W. Main Street
Winamac, IN 46996

Office Number: (574) 946-6628
Fax Number: (574) 946-7471

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here