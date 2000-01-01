Revving engines and soaring skies

The Head Hunters Car Club hosted the fourth annual Arens Field Car Show on Saturday, June 7 at the Arens Field Municipal Airport. The event, held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., featured a diverse display of cars and trucks, thrilling plane and helicopter rides and a lively atmosphere with food and music. Car and truck classes included 1950 and older, 1951-64, 1965-80, 1981-95 and 1996-present. Awards were for the top two motorcycles, 12 and under, club pick and survivor.