Revving up history

P.J. Gilsinger's 5th annual Tractor Fest proved to be nothing short of special. This year's festival not only paid tribute to John Deere tractors from years gone by, but also to the many memories made at the Pulaski Schoolhouse. Although small, the new Pulaski School Museum proves to be a big tribute to local history. The round, white building sits right next to the existing John Deere museum and is the new home to a number of Pulaski School memorabilia. The museum gives guests the opportunity to take a closer look at Pulaski Yellow Jackets athletic uniforms, pictures, books, a locker, school newspaper articles and many other miscellaneous items.