Tractor Fest attendees enjoy swapping stories as they admire the many John Deere tractors on display at P.J. Gilsinger’s 5th annual Tractor Fest on Saturday, Aug. 3.Pulaski Yellow Jackets uniforms and jackets as well as photos, diplomas, yearbooks and newspaper articles are just a few of the items on display in the museum.

Revving up history

Tractor Fest celebrates tractors, Pulaski school memories
By: 
Megan Galbreath

P.J. Gilsinger's 5th annual Tractor Fest proved to be nothing short of special. This year's festival not only paid tribute to John Deere tractors from years gone by, but also to the many memories made at the Pulaski Schoolhouse. Although small, the new Pulaski School Museum proves to be a big tribute to local history. The round, white building sits right next to the existing John Deere museum and is the new home to a number of Pulaski School memorabilia. The museum gives guests the opportunity to take a closer look at Pulaski Yellow Jackets athletic uniforms, pictures, books, a locker, school newspaper articles and many other miscellaneous items.

