RiverFest flows with fun

The Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce hosted the 3rd annualRiverFest on Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Winamac Town Park. The event featured over 30 vendors, free crafts, face painting, a riverball race, a bike parade and music. Chamber of Commerce President Leslie Hanson said that the businesses who were present to offer free crafts for kids counted almost 100 children in attendance. Hanson hopes to see the event grow a little more each and every year.