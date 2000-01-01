Home / News / Road usage solar agreements passed by commissioners
Demonstrators from the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150 were in front of the Pulaski County Highway Garage on Monday, Oct. 3. Some representatives from the union spoke at the commissioners meeting during public comment.

Road usage solar agreements passed by commissioners

By: 
Megan Galbreath

The road usage agreements for Moss Creek Solar and Mammoth Solar passed at a regular Pulaski County Commissioners meeting on Oct. 3. County attorney Kevin Tankersley asked to be on the agenda for both the road use and the decommissioning agreements for both Moss Creek and Mammoth, but said that the decommissioning agreements were not finished yet. Once that agreement is in its final form, he said it will be brought to another meeting. The road usage agreement will designate the roads they plan to use during project construction. They would then be required to share that plan with the county, in which they would have opportunity to object to any roads set to be used that they do not approve of. Drainage language is also included in the agreements. Tankersley clarified that both the Moss Creek Solar and Mammoth Solar road use agreements are identical. Commissioner Maurice Loehmer recused himself from the vote.

See the full story in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.

Pulaski County Journal

114 W. Main Street
Winamac, IN 46996

Office Number: (574) 946-6628
Fax Number: (574) 946-7471

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here