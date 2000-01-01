Road usage solar agreements passed by commissioners

The road usage agreements for Moss Creek Solar and Mammoth Solar passed at a regular Pulaski County Commissioners meeting on Oct. 3. County attorney Kevin Tankersley asked to be on the agenda for both the road use and the decommissioning agreements for both Moss Creek and Mammoth, but said that the decommissioning agreements were not finished yet. Once that agreement is in its final form, he said it will be brought to another meeting. The road usage agreement will designate the roads they plan to use during project construction. They would then be required to share that plan with the county, in which they would have opportunity to object to any roads set to be used that they do not approve of. Drainage language is also included in the agreements. Tankersley clarified that both the Moss Creek Solar and Mammoth Solar road use agreements are identical. Commissioner Maurice Loehmer recused himself from the vote.