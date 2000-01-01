Rowe named West Central superintendent

West Central School Corporation recently announced the official approval of Dr. Cathy Rowe as the corporation's next superintendent. In a letter dated Tuesday, April 5 current superintendent Dan Zylstra stated that after conducting community and staff surveys and consulting with the university search team, the school board reviewed all of the applicants and found Rowe to be the best fit. She is currently serving as the superintendent at North Newton Schools and has previously served as an administrator at Tri-County and Frontier. Zylstra notes that superintendent Rowe will officially begin on July 1, but she will begin meeting with staff members over the next few months. Her employment was officially approved by the school board at a regular school board meeting on Monday, April 4.