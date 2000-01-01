RTC Communications informs about Monterey fiber optic install

Fiber optic internet is making its way into the town of Monterey and soon, the rural countryside as well. RTC Communications was present at a regular Monterey Town Council meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 15 to discuss the upcoming install of fiber optics in the area. RTC is based out of Rochester and was founded on Nov. 26, 1895. Joe McCarter, president at RTC Communications, informed that right now, they are doing boring, with splicing and drop construction coming shortly after. Project manager Seth Wilson said they will be finishing up the north side of town soon, as divided by Washington Street. When they start to connect customers to the service sometime in April, they anticipate hooking up eight to 10 customers a day.