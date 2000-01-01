Ruff wins accolades, queen pageant

“That’s my sister” could be heard from the audience as 2017’s Miss Pulaski County was announced on Sunday night.

For most sisters that announcement could be a major embarrassment, but for Miss Pulaski County Maddie Ruff, it comes with being her.

Ruff, who was also crowned Miss Congeniality for the second consecutive year, said funny moments like that tend to follow her.

This is not the first time Ruff has worn a crown at the fair. Along with being named Miss Congeniality in 2016, she was crowned as 4-H Royalty in 2015.

As for being named Miss Pulaski County, Ruff said the day she decided to become a contestant is the same day she started practicing to be crowned queen.

Once she heard her name called, she became ecstatic. It didn’t really hit her until after she heard her parents congratulating her.

Because Ruff has worn a crown once or twice during the fair, she knows the routine of the queens and court and is looking forward to handing out ribbons at the livestock events, particularly the swine show. The 19-year-old was a 10-year swine member.