Rumors about Culver ambulance service addressed in Monterey

At a regular Monterey Town Council meeting on Tuesday, December 14, their last regular meeting of the year, the council heard from Doug Klausing, who was there to represent the Monterey Volunteer Fire Department. He came to the meeting to publicly address a rumor he has heard about the Culver ambulance service, stating that as of right now, Culver EMS will still service the Monterey area. Meetings between Culver EMS and the Monterey Fire Department as well as the town council are anticipated to occur in the coming weeks.