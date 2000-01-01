Rumsey, Smith named 4-H Royalty

The 4-H Royalty said they were surprised to be named royalty and they will wear the honor proudly.

On Saturday to kick off the fair, the 4-H Royalty and court were named during the 4-H and Community Fair Achievement Program. This year, John Rumsey and Andriana Smith received the honors.

Rumsey said being named as royalty was both exciting and unbelievable.

The two were crowned by Regan Culp and Peyton Newman, the 2016 4-H Royalty. Both Newman and Culp said they were honored to be named to the 4-H Royalty last year.

Janice Reinhold, who is president of the 4-H Council, said announcing the 4-H Royalty is one of her favorite activities as president. She said this year it was tough to decide who would be a part of the court and the 4-H Royalty because all of the applicants were well qualified.

Contestants complete an application and write an essay as part of the competition. They then meet with four judges for an interview. The application process includes their 4-H achievement record, their 4-H activities and club involvement and community service.

Rumsey and Smith received an embroidered chair and $100. The court members receive $50.