Run, Hide, Fight: Chamber event starts conversation about active shooter response

Local Pulaski County businesses and churches recently learned a simple, but potentially life-saving phrase: run, hide, fight. The phrase was part of a larger lesson on active shooter response protocols, which was presented by Pulaski County Sheriff Chris Schramm, Sergeant Seth Barton and Detective Fred Rogers during a Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Lunch and Learn event on Aug. 16. During the event, Schramm, Barton and Rogers not only explained "Run, Hide, Fight," but also had an open conversation with the room, addressing specific questions about potential situations and other on scene safety protocols.