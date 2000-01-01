Rusty water to be treated with new filter

A few Winamac residents have been experiencing rusty water and the town is working to correct the problem.

The rusty water began when the new town wells began pumping water to the original water plant that was not designed for those wells. When the new well project was underway, the filter at the water plant was not replaced in hopes that a new filter would not be needed.

To fix the problem, the town has been making adjustments but a new water plant filter is needed.

During a regular meeting on Nov. 9, water and street superintendent Jeremy Beckner presented the town council with a quote for a filter upgrade. The upgrade will cost between $65,000 and $75,000.

The upgrade was approved.