Safety top priority for West Central

When West Central faculty and students return to school in a few weeks, they will see a noticeable change in the building inside and out. The school cooperation is in the process of finishing a secure entrance and utilization of space project.

Perhaps the most noticeable change will be the entrance to the high school. In the past, a substantial hallway separated the front doors and office. With safety at the forefront of the design, the entrance was reconfigured, moving the offices, guidance and other essential personal into one area. This new space allows the secretaries to see who is entering the building.

All three sections are being updated with buzzer systems, cameras, card access entrances and shatterproof film on the windows. In the past, once you were buzzed in you could go anywhere in the building. Now with the secured entry, once buzzed in, the main door to the school is locked and visitors will have to enter through the office. Each office will also have a panic button that will lock all the doors in case of an emergency.

The buildings will also be receiving new fire alarms, which were 20 years old, and cameras throughout the school.

With safety being at the forefront of the project, several other areas of the high school have been addressed. When the school was built, it housed a lecture hall that was later turned into two classrooms. That will now be a stand-alone wrestling room. The team will have their own space and it will be much safer than the previous space. The wider and longer area will feature mats on the floor and padding on the walls, providing a safer environment for the athletes.

The old wrestling room has been converted into a new and larger weight room. The space has been made safer, but one of the most important features is the school is using all of its equipment, saving money.

Perhaps one of the most impressive new spaces will be for the life skills students. As the numbers continue to grow with West Central accepting students from North White, there was a need for a bigger space. What was once the old offices and storage is being transformed into an area that will house a kitchen and washer and dryer. The space will also include a bathroom and quiet room, providing a space for relaxation.