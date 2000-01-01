Salt storage causing sting for Francesville

Where to store the street salt this winter is causing Francesville employees and town council members to think outside the box.

The concern of street superintendent Brad Stevens regarding the street salt not being protected was brought to the attention of the town council during a regular meeting on Dec. 18.

The problem is figuring out where to build a protective structure.

In the past, the council discussed purchasing a block building but the price of the building was too steep to hold just salt. The ground that the building is on may also be contaminated with gas and oil.

Council members discussed several areas where a salt bunker could be constructed. Council president Andy Durham suggested everyone think about an idea and bring it back to the council.