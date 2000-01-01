Sanders competes in Distinguished Young Woman state competition

Allie Sanders, of Medaryville, represented Pulaski County well as she competed in the Distinguished Young Woman (DYW) of Indiana competition on the IUK campus in Havens Auditorium on Feb. 16 and 17. The West Central senior was awarded runner-up for the "Be Your Best Self" essay portion of the competition, winning a $250 scholarship. During the talent portion of the competition, Allie wowed the crowd when she played her guitar and sang.