School board discusses change to Trojan head

The West Central School Board learned of a change to the Trojan head logo but not without a little opposition from a student.

West Central Athletic Director Wes Allen spoke with the school board members about changing the logo for the new school year during a regular school board meeting on June 1.

Allen presented a new Trojan head to the board because there were two different Trojan mascots that the school used last year and he would like to see just one used for athletics.

Allen gave examples of several different Trojan head logos that are found on the school grounds. He said he isn’t trying to change the whole school logo but to keep the sports “under the same umbrella.”

West Central student Audrey Kroft said she’s not in favor of the new logo but likes the one that is on the mat in one of the gyms.

Boardman Todd Miller said he also likes the Trojan on the mat.

The board commended Kroft for her input on the logo.