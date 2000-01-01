School calendars remain the same

Many schools are beginning to reveal plans to open in the fall and several speculations have been made.

On July 6, the Eastern Pulaski Community and West Central school corporations shared a little of what the reopening plans include. Since then several speculations have been voiced some that are just incorrect. To help clear things up a bit, school administrators will be releasing more details regarding reopening this week.

In the press releases on July 6, superintendents Dan Zylstra and Dara Chezem said they appreciate the patience and understanding of the families and communities during the last few months.