School grades not true reflection on teachers, students

School grades have been released and schools across the state are taking a hit.

Locally Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation and West Central School Corporation have seen their grades drop along with other surrounding schools.

For the 2015-2016 school year, Eastern Pulaski Elementary School and Winamac Community High School both received Bs while Winamac Community Middle School received a C.

West Central schools followed the same pattern with the high school and elementary schools receiving Bs. The middle school was the difference as West Central Middle School received a D.

In 2015, the schools scored higher with all Eastern Pulaski schools receiving an A. West Central elementary and high schools received As while the middle school received a C. The school grades in 2014-2015 were held over from the previous year after the schools were not held accountable for the ISTEP debacle.

Eastern Pulaski Community School Superintendent Dan Foster said problems began two years ago when the test became more rigorous and technology issues occurred with the testing. The state held schools harmless and the school grades carried over to 2015. There were similar issues during the last testing because test vendors changed and additional computer issues occurred for students.

Because of the standards and how much the scoring of students counts toward school grades, corporations are now looking at teaching to the tests. Foster gave the example that administration and teachers are now looking at when certain standards are being taught during the school year.

West Central School Corporation Superintendent Don Street said he believes that if the ISTEP testing becomes more consistent then scores will increase. Street has heard the state may change the test vendor again so it could take another year or two for students to feel comfortable with the test.

The school grades at the elementary and middle school levels are based on ISTEP scores and participation. In regards to the ISTEP, the state looks at the performance of the students, growth of the students.

At the high school level, schools are graded on the scores from the 10th-grade ISTEP testing, graduation rate, dual-credit rates and college and career readiness indicators.