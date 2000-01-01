School graduation rates stay consistent

Local school corporation graduation rates continue to stay relatively steady compared to the state.

The Indiana Department of Education released the 2018 state graduation rate on Jan. 2 with one local school corporation ranking above the state rate trend.

According to the Indiana Department of Education in 2018, Indiana’s waiver graduation rate was 88.1 percent, and the non-waiver rate was 80.78 percent. In 2017, the waiver graduation rate was 87.19 percent with a non-waiver graduation rate of 80.10 percent.

The West Central High School graduation rate saw a bit of a decrease being 82.81 percent in 2018 compared to 91.04 percent in 2017. In 2016, 86.2 percent of the students graduated.

West Central Superintendent Don Street said the 82.81 percent is 53 students. Five of those students dropped out of school and two students are still in school recovering credits. Four students were course completion students or life skills and not diploma track students.

Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation saw an increase in the graduation rate having 94.62 percent of the students graduating in 2018 and 92.39 percent of the students graduating in 2017. In 2016, 93.1 percent of the students graduated.