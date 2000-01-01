School Grounds Coffee Shop introduced to Eastern Pulaski school board

The Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation school board learned of a new student business that is brewing. During the Spotlight on Excellence at their Dec. 8 regular meeting, the board learned of the new business venture, the "School Grounds Coffee Shop." Family and Consumer Sciences Teacher Beth Smith introduced two students, Roni Garbison, a senior in her culinary class and Micaela Godina, a freshman who is in her principles to culinary class. Smith said that they just started their new online ordering menu. The coffee shop offers iced coffee, hot coffee, tea, almond cake, Texas sheet cake, caramel corn, cheese popcorn, Chicago mix popcorn, chocolate chip cookies and veggies and dip. She added that they are currently working on a large order of sugar cookies for the elementary school for their upcoming winter party. She added that they have also helped cater a Farm Bureau meal recently. The coffee shop is available to students during the school day.