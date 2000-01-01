School liaison position approved by county council

The Pulaski County Council gave the Pulaski County Health Department permission to hire a school liaison officer during a regular meeting on Monday, April 8. The school liaison officer position has been open since February of this year. The liaison officer will work under the direct supervision of the Pulaski County Health Officer, which is Dr. Timothy Day.The school liaison officer's main goal will be promoting, protecting and improving the health of Pulaski County students in the Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation and the West Central School Corporation. Starting pay for this position is $24.86 and expected hours are 35 per week. The job description is included in the Pulaski County wage matrix.