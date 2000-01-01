School library full as future of varsity coach anticipated

A library full of people were in attendance during a regular Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation board meeting Monday evening in anticipation of a decision being made in regards to the employment of a teacher and varsity basketball coach.

On Sept. 19, Kyle Johnson was arrested for resisting law enforcement and refusing to leave an emergency incident area. He is suspected of arguing with officers after he arrived on the scene of a traffic stop and refused to leave.

Although those in the audience may have anticipated a vote to be made, the board did not address the issue.