School resource officer agreement approved by Winamac Town Council

The memorandum of understanding between the town of Winamac and the Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation for the School Resource Officer (SRO) passed at a regular meeting on Nov. 14. Town attorney Justin Schramm clarified that he drafted the document and made the needed changes to ensure that the town is covered. The memorandum was then given to the town council for their review. Chief Campbell said that he is seeking the town's approval of the document so they can continue with other necessary duties related to the program, such as hiring another officer and making a transition plan for Lieutenant Austin.