Photo by Megan Galbreath

Schramm not seeking reappointment to parks board

By: 
Megan Galbreath
“My term is up at the end of this year - Dec. 31 - and I’m not going to ask for reappointment. I’ve enjoyed my time. It’s just time to go in a different direction, and let someone else have the seat."

Winamac Parks Board President Chris Schramm announced at a regular parks board meeting on Thursday, Nov. 4, that he will not be asking the town board to reappointment him. Noting that he has been with the parks board since it started in June 2016, Schramm said that his time with the parks board has been nothing short of enjoyable, but he stated that he would like to go in a different direction.

