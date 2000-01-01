Scouts to help revamp appearance of Monterey park

Monterey Town Council President Doug Denton highlighted at their July 11 regular meeting that the boy scouts will be doing a community project for the town park soon. In January of this year, a scout had asked the town board if he could repaint the lines on the basketball court, repaint the lamp posts and use a safe cleaner to remove graffiti from the playground equipment for his Eagle Scout project. However, Denton said that in recent conversation with troop leader Steve McKinney, now not a single person will be doing the work, but the whole troop will be helping out as a community project. The town board is still accepting of the project and will still provide the materials.