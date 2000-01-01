Second K-9 purchase a possibility for the county

Two of the three Pulaski County Commissioners gave their verbal approval as Pulaski County Sheriff Jeff Richwine proposed purchasing a second K-9 for the department at a regular meeting Monday evening.

Richwine said he would like to purchase a second K-9 to help cover the shifts.

In obtaining a new dog, Richwine said he has reviewed the budget and believes there is enough funding for a new dog, training, kennel equipment for a vehicle and a new vehicle. He estimated it all to cost about $50,000.

Both commissioners, Kenny Becker and Jerry Locke, praised the deputies for their work that they have seen lately and agreed that Richwine could move forward with purchasing a new K-9.

Richwine said he will approach the county council with his proposal.

Commissioner Bud Krohn Jr. was not present at the meeting.