Home / News / Second K-9 purchase a possibility for the county

Second K-9 purchase a possibility for the county

By: 
Amber L. Tomlinson

Two of the three Pulaski County Commissioners gave their verbal approval as Pulaski County Sheriff Jeff Richwine proposed purchasing a second K-9 for the department at a regular meeting Monday evening. 
Richwine said he would like to purchase a second K-9 to help cover the shifts. 
In obtaining a new dog, Richwine said he has reviewed the budget and believes there is enough funding for a new dog, training, kennel equipment for a vehicle and a new vehicle. He estimated it all to cost about $50,000. 
Both commissioners, Kenny Becker and Jerry Locke, praised the deputies for their work that they have seen lately and agreed that Richwine could move forward with purchasing a new K-9. 
Richwine said he will approach the county council with his proposal. 
Commissioner Bud Krohn Jr. was not present at the meeting. 

See the full story in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.

Pulaski County Journal

114 W. Main Street
Winamac, IN 46996

Office Number: (574) 946-6628
Fax Number: (574) 946-7471

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here