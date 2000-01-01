Home / News / Secretary of State Diego Morales presents grant check
Sec of State Diego Morales visited Pulaski County to present a check to help with the purchase of VVPATs for 10 donated voting machines from Jasper County. Pictured are (back) County Council President Ken Boswell, County Councilwoman Sheila Jimenez, Commissioner Vice President Maurice Loehmer, Democrat Party Chair Doug Denton, and (front) Republican Party Chair and Prosecutor Kelly Gaumer, Secretary of State Diego Morales, County Clerk and Election Board Secretary JoLynn Behny and Becky McLeroy

Secretary of State Diego Morales presents grant check

By: 
Megan Galbreath

Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales made a stop in Pulaski County on Monday, March 18 to present Pulaski County Clerk and Election Board Secretary JoLynn Behny with a $22,300 grant check. The money will help cover the purchase of 10 VVPATs for the 10 donated voting machines from Jasper County. The purchase of the VVPATs will allow the election board to incorporate the machines into the rotation at the five polling locations in Pulaski County on Election Day.

