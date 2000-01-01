Secretary of State Diego Morales presents grant check

Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales made a stop in Pulaski County on Monday, March 18 to present Pulaski County Clerk and Election Board Secretary JoLynn Behny with a $22,300 grant check. The money will help cover the purchase of 10 VVPATs for the 10 donated voting machines from Jasper County. The purchase of the VVPATs will allow the election board to incorporate the machines into the rotation at the five polling locations in Pulaski County on Election Day.