Security cameras to be installed soon in Monterey

The Monterey Town Council shared during a regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 10 that they hope to have the new security cameras installed by November. It was discussed in August that board member Josh Stacy would be looking into more user friendly security cameras for the town. In September, Stacy acquired quotes for 12 wireless security cameras as well as a hard drive that could hold several weeks of footage. The board approved moving forward with the cameras and Stacy agreed to do the installation. At the October meeting, Stacy said that he added a television and a mount to the quote as that needs to be upgraded as well. Stacy will meet with clerk-treasurer Linda McCune to order all of the equipment.