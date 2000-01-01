Security of courthouse called into question

The closing of the courthouse doors and whether they are properly locked was called into question during the Pulaski County Commissioners’ meeting Monday morning.

Pulaski County Maintenance Director Jeff Johnston said there has been an issue with the basement doors of the courthouse being locked and closed. The doors on the north side of the courthouse have been locked but they are not shutting properly. He said the staircase to the doors has shifted and causes the doors not to shut unless they are slammed.

Johnston said he has sent out emails to county employees regarding the shutting of the doors, specifically when employees are working late. He said if someone goes out those doors after hours then there is no one to monitor it.

Johnston said it’s the frame of the door that has moved and is causing the issues. As part of the future courthouse renovation and repair, the staircases in that area will be removed and replaced which will fix the problem with the door.

It was suggested that Johnston try to fix it without spending a lot of money. If it can’t be fixed then close it as an emergency exit.

Later in the meeting it was suggested that the inner doors of that entrance have a locking mechanism and could be used to secure the building instead of the outside doors.