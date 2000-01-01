Semi accident claims the life of Wheatfield man

A single-vehicle semi accident claimed the life of a Wheatfield man on March 7.

According to the accident report completed by Pulaski County Sheriff’s K-9 Deputy Aaron Heims, police were called to an unknown accident on U.S. 421, south of CR 700 N. When they arrived, they found an overturned white 1999 Freightliner semi with a flatbed along the side of the road.

When first responders and medics arrived on scene they found the driver, Curtis J. Hunt, 76, deceased.