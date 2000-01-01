Senior judge to help Pulaski Superior Court

As the county courts are preparing for change because of one judge resigning, the state is sending help.

Pulaski Superior Court Judge Patrick Blankenship announced in February that he is resigning after 16 years of serving the community.

Because the Indiana Supreme Court does not want the court to stand idle, senior judge Doug Morton has been asked to serve three days a week beginning April 19.

In the time between when Morton begins, April 19, and April 3, Pulaski Circuit Court Judge Michael Shurn will serve both courts. Shurn will continue to serve the superior court two days a week when Morton is not available.