Several county seats up for election

Several candidate names will be seen on the 2020 ballots as a number of seats are up for election.

Voters are sure to see some contested races as several issues have faced county officials the last four years such as the condition of the courthouse, county taxes and the county salary matrix.

Local races that might catch the attention of the voters are the District 1 and District 2 commissioners’ seats and the three county council member at-large seats. Currently, Jerry Locke is the commissioner for District 1 and Kenny Becker is the commissioner for District 2. Kenny Boswell, Scott Hinkle and Jerry “Jay” Sullivan Jr. are the current at-large council members.

Two candidates have already announced their candidacy for the commissioners’ seats. Democrat Doug Denton announced his intention to run for commissioner (District 1) on Oct. 20 and republican Terry Young announced his candidacy for commissioner (District 1) on Oct. 23.

Other county level seats that are up for election include auditor, recorder and treasurer. All precinct committee seats in the county are also up for election.

In regards to area towns, Winamac and Medaryville face elections. Three of the five Winamac seats that are at-large, are up for election of the Winamac Town Council. They are currently held by democrat Tom Murray and republicans Judy Heater and James Watkins. The Winamac clerk-treasurer seat will also be on the ballot. That seat is held by republican Melanie Berger.

Medaryville elected officials, including the three council members and the clerk-treasurer, face another election after only serving one year. The town election was changed as a way to save money because the town election will now be at the same time as the county elections. Those seats are held by republicans Raymond L. Saltsman Sr. and Suzanna J. Wilcoxon and democrat Judy Harwood.

Four seats on the Eastern Pulaski Community School Board and three seats on the West Central School Board will be on the general election ballot.