Several ideas discussed by Winamac parks board

Several ideas were discussed by the Winamac Parks and Recreation Board as they plan for a new year.

During a regular meeting on Jan. 4, board president Courtney Poor raised several questions to the board as he has been approached by people in the community. The questions included if the board wants to conduct a splash pad survey, if the board is interested in dressing up the artesian well, whose responsibility it is to clean the snow and ice on the sidewalks leading to the park and whether a gazebo could be built at the back of the park.

Although several of the ideas were tabled, one request was approved by the board. Sherry Fagner, who was not present at the meeting, previously requested to use the octagon pavilion at the park in June for a vintage market. Information was given to the board regarding what type of items would be sold and what will happen during the event such as acoustic music.

Boardman Brad Zellers voiced his concern that if the board approves the event will stipulations need to be created so there are not garage sales happening every weekend at the park. He suggested that some guidelines can be created for the future.

Justin Schramm suggested that the board could develop something in the next year.

All the vendors will show proof of liability insurance.