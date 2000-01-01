Several options have been created for courthouse renovations

Three options were presented to Pulaski County residents who are concerned with the future of the courthouse with one of the options being similar to what was presented in 2018 with the demolition of the building.

The options were introduced by Rowland Design and Indiana Landmarks on Aug. 13. Several people were in attendance for the revealing of three preliminary design options. Those who were in attendance included concerned citizens, county officials and state representatives.

Rowland Design introduced preliminary drawings similar to what county officials have received before. The drawings were not construction drawings but proposed ideas with estimated costs.

Rowland mentioned a long list of issues that can be addressed with the proposed options. The list included items that were structural such as leaky windows, interior and exterior drainage issues, fixing retaining walls, replacing sidewalks, waterproofing the basement, upgrading the electrical system, replacing plumbing, better utilizing space, upgrading the heating and cooling system and meeting Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) regulations. There would also be an addition of bathrooms and modernizing of other ones.

Three options were presented to the public. The first was to keep circuit court in the courthouse and renovate it. The second option is moving circuit court to the justice center into an addition and repurpose the open space of the former circuit courtroom at the courthouse. The third option would be similar to the 2018 option that included demolishing the courthouse and building an addition on the justice center.

A timeline for the project has not been established.