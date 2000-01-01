Several personnel items approved by EPCSC during special meeting

Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation approved several personnel items during a special meeting on Jan. 29 but with little to no explanation.

The board approved the resignations of high school English teacher Laura Stout, part-time nurse Connie Warford, and head football coach Craig Barr. They also approved the paid administrative leave for high school principal Jeremy Tucker.

Corporation superintendent Dara Chezem asked for the paid administrative leave for Tucker “pending an investigation.” On Jan. 29, Chezem said in a statement to the press that as of Jan. 24, Tucker was on paid administrative leave due to allegations of misconduct. At the time she said the district was launching “a thorough internal investigation,” and she asked the public for their patience.

During the special meeting Chezem did not comment on the investigation but during a phone interview on Jan. 31, she said, “At no time did I worry that kids were in danger.”

No questions were asked and no concerns were voiced by the six people in the audience at the meeting on Jan. 29 in regards to the administrative leave of Tucker. Five of the people there were school employees.

Stout and Warford both resigned for personal reasons.